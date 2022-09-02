Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $94.83 on Friday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.