Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,238,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

