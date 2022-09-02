Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,129 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $76,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 952.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OGS opened at $79.35 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

