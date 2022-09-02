Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,533 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $74,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.