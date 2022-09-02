Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 457,180 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $74,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

