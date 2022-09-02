Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,571 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $74,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rollins

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.