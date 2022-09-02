Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,814 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $68,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

