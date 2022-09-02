Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $68,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cousins Properties by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

