Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,129 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $76,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

