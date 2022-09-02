Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 105,006 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $76,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 211,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.