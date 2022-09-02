Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 110,729 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $73,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.