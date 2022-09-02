Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,019 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $74,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $355,536. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

