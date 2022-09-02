Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 29,112 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $73,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.