Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 30,448 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $76,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 776,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 157.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

