Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,845 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $74,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

