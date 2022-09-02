Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,307 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $71,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

