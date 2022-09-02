Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,529 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $71,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

