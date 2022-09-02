Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,407 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $72,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

