Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 714,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,176,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,424,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,116,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $22,098,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

ZD stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

