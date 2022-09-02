Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $73,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 85.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $281,000.

NYSE CADE opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

