Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $68,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $5,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3,112.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 553,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $62.32 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.