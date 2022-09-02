Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $75,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.