Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $74,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

