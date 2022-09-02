Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 774,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $75,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

