Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $76,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

OSK opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

