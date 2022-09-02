Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $69,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

