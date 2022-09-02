Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

