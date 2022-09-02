Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $68,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

