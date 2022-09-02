Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.08 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $68,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

