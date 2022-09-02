Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.60 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $68,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

