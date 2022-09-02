Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.98 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,802 shares in the company, valued at $19,909,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,811 shares of company stock worth $2,448,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $73.20 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.