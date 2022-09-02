Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68 Million Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $67,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.