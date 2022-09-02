Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.61 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $69,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

