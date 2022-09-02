Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $70,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 160,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

