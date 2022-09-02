Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.02 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $72,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 89.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 38.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 28.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,630,200 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:G opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

