Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.54 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $73,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

