Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $74,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Rollins by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,619,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after buying an additional 371,404 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

