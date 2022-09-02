Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.37 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $75,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

EXTR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

