Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.09 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $76,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

HOG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.