Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.27 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $76,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.19. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

