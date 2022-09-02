Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.73 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $76,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

