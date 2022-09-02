Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

