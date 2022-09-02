Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

