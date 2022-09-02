Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $67,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.