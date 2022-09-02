Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $70,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,076,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.11 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

