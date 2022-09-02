Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,481 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $68,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $76.42 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

