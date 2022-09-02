Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 66,692 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $70,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

