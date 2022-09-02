Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 70,331 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $72,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 65.3% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

