Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 75,228 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $70,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNR opened at $44.18 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

