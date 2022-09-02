Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 92,811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

